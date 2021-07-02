Romande Energie and Swiss research institute Agroscope are testing startup Insolight's transparent PV panels in an agrivoltaic project. The modules are replacing the plastic covers used to grow strawberries and raspberries.From pv magazine France Swiss research institute Agroscope and energy company Romande Energie are building an agrivoltaic project with the support of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) at a site owned by Agroscope in Conthey, in the canton of Valais, Switzerland. They are building the project with special transparent concentrator PV panels provided by Swiss startup Insolight. ...

