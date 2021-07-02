Aker Solutions Selected for International Subsea Gas Compression Project

OSLO, Norway, July 2, 2021Aker Solutions' subsea compression technology has been selected by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd as operator of the Gorgon Project for the Jansz-Io Compression Project, offshore Western Australia

Aker Solutions remains in ongoing discussions with Chevron to finalize the contract. A further announcement will be made when a contract is finalized. The value of the contract is expected to be about NOK 7 billion.

