Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A12A18 ISIN: NO0010716582 Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA 
Tradegate
30.06.21
08:39 Uhr
1,537 Euro
-0,006
-0,36 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6931,71513:13
1,6931,71513:13
PR Newswire
02.07.2021 | 12:16
90 Leser
Aker Solutions Selected for International Subsea Gas Compression Project

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, July 2, 2021

Aker Solutions' subsea compression technology has been selected by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd as operator of the Gorgon Project for the Jansz-Io Compression Project, offshore Western Australia

Aker Solutions remains in ongoing discussions with Chevron to finalize the contract. A further announcement will be made when a contract is finalized. The value of the contract is expected to be about NOK 7 billion.

Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-selected-for-international-subsea-gas-compression-project,c3378569

© 2021 PR Newswire
