Aker Solutions Selected for International Subsea Gas Compression Project
PR Newswire
OSLO, Norway, July 2, 2021
OSLO, Norway, July 2, 2021Aker Solutions' subsea compression technology has been selected by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd as operator of the Gorgon Project for the Jansz-Io Compression Project, offshore Western Australia
Aker Solutions remains in ongoing discussions with Chevron to finalize the contract. A further announcement will be made when a contract is finalized. The value of the contract is expected to be about NOK 7 billion.
Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com
Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-selected-for-international-subsea-gas-compression-project,c3378569