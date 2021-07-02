Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
02.07.21
08:02 Uhr
1,212 Euro
+0,002
+0,17 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
02.07.2021 | 12:16
Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in company

DJ Holding(s) in company 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Holding(s) in company 
02-Jul-2021 / 10:43 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia 
REIT plc 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[x] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer in of proxy voting shares 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: Bank of Montreal 
                        Montreal, Canada 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
Thames River Capital LLP 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 29/06/2021 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 01/07/2021 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Crossed above 4% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   4.38           N/A          4.38      661,811,141 
reached 
Position of previous notification 3.37           N/A          3.37 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BGHQ1986               29,018,366                 4.38 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                29,018,366                 4.38 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
        % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv     equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
        notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold           threshold 
Bank of Montreal 
BMO Global Asset 
Management (Europe) 
Limited 
BMO Asset Management 
(Holdings) plc 
BMO AM Capital 
(Group) Limited 
BMO AM Capital 
(Holdings) Limited 
BMO AM Capital (UK) 
Limited 
Thames River Capital 3.43         0.00                     3.43 
LLP 
 
Bank of Montreal 
BMO Global Asset 
Management (Europe) 
Limited 
BMO Asset Management 
(Holdings) plc 
BMO AM Group 
(Holdings) Limited 
BMO Asset Management 
Netherlands B.V. 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: Bank of Montreal will cease to hold 0.95% and 6,313,895 voting rights as of 27 July 2021 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done in London, England, on 01/07/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 115213 
EQS News ID:  1214935 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.