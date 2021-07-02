Anzeige
02.07.2021
Magnit issues 5 million Magnit Pay cards

DJ Magnit issues 5 million Magnit Pay cards 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit issues 5 million Magnit Pay cards 
02-Jul-2021 / 12:50 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
MAGNIT ISSUES 5 MILLION MAGNIT PAY CARDS 
Krasnodar, July 02, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
tallies up the results of its payment service Magnit Pay for seven months. 
Since the launch in December 2020, the Company has issued 5 million virtual payment cards. At the same time, about 65% 
of holders use this service for purchases outside Magnit ecosystem. Most often, virtual cards are used in grocery 
stores, cafes, and restaurants, as well as for payment for delivery services. 
Holders of virtual cards are frequent visitors of Magnit stores. Average ticket of customers using Magnit Pay increased 
by about 15% during the first month of using the card. Besides, holders of Magnit Pay cards visit Magnit stores twice 
as often as the participants of the Company's loyalty program. 
« 
Florian Jansen 
           "We are pleased with the interim results of Magnit Pay development. 5 million virtual cards is an 
           impressive result that has been achieved organically without active marketing. We will continue 
           developing the payment service by adding new features and benefits to create additional value for 
Deputy Chief     our customers." 
Executive Officer, 
Executive Director 
» 
« 
Svyatoslav 
Ostrovsky 
       "In the first six months of operation of Magnit Pay, the number of issued virtual cards exceeded 5 
       million and continues growing. The project with Magnit is one of the first ventures developed as part of 
       VTB's efforts to build an open ecosystem, which we are creating together with our partners. We are ready 
A member of  to offer industry leaders the most popular and high-tech services for every day. We plan to deepen our 
the      partnership with Magnit Retail Chain by developing and expanding our line of financial products with 
Management  financial services relevant to its customers". 
Board of VTB 
 
»

In December 2020, Magnit announced the development of its super app based on the existing loyalty program to unite online shopping, payment and credit solutions, lifestyle and other non-financial customer services, as well as benefits from its partners.

The launch of Magnit Pay payment service, developed jointly with VTB Group, was the first step. This spring the Company became the first retailer in Russia to add mobile, Internet and TV payment services, as well as a feature enabling to top up transport cards, to its loyalty program application. All these payments are processed without any commission. Later, Magnit launched a solution that enabled Magnit Pay cardholders to pay for their purchases using the same QR code as used in the loyalty program. And in June, the Company launched the online Credit Broker service, which is now at the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage. With the help of this service, any user of the Magnit mobile app can apply for a credit card and shortly receive a response from the partner banks connected to the service. In the near future Magnit intends to incorporate new options into the application, including services to pay utilities, fines, taxes, etc. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115209 
EQS News ID:  1214928 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214928&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.