

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German benchmark DAX 30 index remained firm but steeped in caution amidst an anxious wait to the crucial jobs data from the U.S and data that showed sustained increase in producer prices in the Euro Area. Nervous undertones prevailed as a likely strong reading on the payroll count is expected to influence the Fed into preponing the shift to a neutral monetary policy stance.



Markets also weighed in developments on the delta variant spread and measures initiated in the European region to tighten curbs, delay relaxations and hasten vaccinations amidst comments from World Health Organization's Europe Chief that the decline in European Covid cases had come to an end.



The index is currently trading at 15681.64, 0.46 percent higher than previous close and 0.77 percent lower than the 52- week high of 15803.30.



Delivery Hero is currently topping the charts with a 4.42 percent rally. Deutsche Borse has gained 1.82 percent whereas Infineon Technologies has advanced by 1.20 percent.



Fresenius Medical Care is trailing the price movement chart with a decline of 0.77 percent. Heidelbeg Cement has corrected by 0.58 percent whereas Covestro is down by 0.32 percent.



The 23 advances and 7 declines on the thirty-scrip index reflected broad-based strength in the market.



Allianz is topping the volume charts.



The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.18 levels.



Services and Composite PMI numbers for homeland and Euro area are due on Monday.



