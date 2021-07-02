SEATech Ventures Corp.: SEATech Ventures Files 8-k Form to Announce Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. Ramesh Ruben Louis and Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong. The breadth experience of the CFO and INEDs provide to the SEATech Ventures Board of Directors wider views and independent oversights on board matters. Mr. Louis is appointed to head the Audit Committee with Mr. Cheah as a member.

The biographies for the new Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are set forth below:

Mr. TAN, Hock Chye

Mr. Tan, age 62, is the current Councillor of The National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM), Treasurer of WCIT 2020 Sdn. Bhd. (WCIT is World Congress on Information Technology) and National Treasurer and Council Member of Malaysia Cross Border E-Commerce Association.

Mr. Tan is a Chartered Global Management Accountant of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom, as well as a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. In 1997, Mr. Tan obtained his Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Oklahoma City University, United States of America and he attended Harvard Premier Management Program organized by the Harvard Business School Alumni Club of Malaysia in 2013.

Mr. Tan has more than 35 years of extensive working experience in both private and public companies in Papua New Guinea, Singapore and Malaysia. The public companies that he has worked for includes Dataprep Holdings Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Group Managing Director from 2003 to 2018, United Engineers (M) Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) as Head, Finance and Accounting of Trading Division from 1991 to 1994, Malaysian subsidiary of PZ Cussons plc (London Stock Exchange) as Accounting Manager/Local Agent from 1989 to 1991 and the Malaysian associated company of Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd (Singapore Stock Exchange) as Company Accountant/Secretary from 1986 to 1989. Private Companies that Mr. Tan has worked for includes Wardah Communication Sdn. Bhd. as Chief Business Officer from 2018 to 2019, Ken-Air Holdings Sdn. Bhd. as Financial Controller and Chief Executive Officer from 1994 to 2003 and Word Publishing Co. Pty. Ltd. as Management Accountant and Chief Accountant from 1982 to 1985.

Mr. LOUIS, Ramesh Ruben

Mr. Louis, age 44, is a Chartered Accountant of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), a chartered member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, as well as a Certified Financial Planner. Mr. Louis has over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing and risk management ranging from large public listed companies to multinational corporations, government agencies as well as SME's in a spectrum of industries including plantation, property development, manufacturing, trading, IT, shipping, retailing, etc. He started his career at Arthur Andersen, and subsequently moved to BDO. He also has experience in corporate finance with Southern Investment Bank Berhad. Mr. Louis has hands-on experience on other corporate exercises such as due diligence, IPO's, issuance of bonds, corporate & debt restructuring and investigative audit. His training and advisory experience includes topics on Internal & Statutory Auditing, Public Sector/Government Audits, Value-for-Money Audits, ISQC 1, Risk Management & Internal Controls, Review and Assurance Engagements such as Financial Due Diligence, Forecasts & Projections, Forensic & Fraud Accounting/Auditing, as well as practical application of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), Reporting Standards for SMEs (MPERS/PERS) and public sector accounting (MPSAS). He has facilitated training and provided advisory for public accountants across Asia Pacific, multinationals and public sector institutions. Mr. Louis is a certified trainer by the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF), Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia.

Mr. Louis graduated from National University of Malaysia with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He earned an MBA from the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom, graduated with a distinction in 2012. He is currently pursuing his Doctor of Philosophy in University of Malaya.

Mr. Louis is also an independent non-executive director of GreenPro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ).

Mr. CHEAH, Kok Hoong

Mr. Cheah, aged 55, is a former Group Chief Executive Director of Hitachi Sunway Information System, better known as Hitachi Sunway, that thrived in providing ICT and digital solutions and services in ASEAN. Mr. Cheah's career span over 30 years and have garnered experience across various industries including business development, mergers and acquisition, business strategy development, regional expansion, and process engineering across various verticals such as information technology, venture capital, conglomerates, manufacturing, and the service industry. Additionally, he holds various professional positions which includes the IT advisor to the Sunway Group, Director of Powerware Systems, and General Partner of Sun SEA Capital. Mr. Cheah is also the Honorary Chairman of the Malaysia Cross Border e-Commerce Association (MCBEA) since 2019, as well as a Member of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) under the Finance and Capital Market Consultative Committee since 2018. He is currently the Executive Chairman of SteerQuest Sdn Bhd, Managing Director of SQ Digital Vision Group Sdn Bhd and the Chief Executive Officer of Cognitive Digital Sdn Bhd. In addition, he is also an Advisor for the Aerospace Engineering Edutech, Angkasa-X Holdings.

Mr. Cheah also serves as an Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) member on both SoftwareONE and Sunway University, where he is dedicated to his role as the Sunway University Business School's Adjunct Practice Professor. Furthermore, he is also an IAB member on various boards within Sunway University itself, including the Department of Computing and Information Systems, the School of Science and Technology, specifically the Research Centre for Nano-Materials and Energy Technology. In addition, Mr. Cheah is also an External Industry Committee Member for Master of Business Analytics in the Department of Business Analytics.

Mr. Cheah is also an instrumental force that has been driving the growth of the Malaysian ICT industry as he is had also previously served as the Chairman of PIKOM (The National Tech Association of Malaysia) between 2013 to 2015 as well as the Chairman of Human Capital Development, a Chapter within PIKOM. As of today, he is a renowned advisor to PIKOM's various sectors and initiatives, namely Cybersecurity, Venture Investment, and the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT). On top of that, he also serves as the Chairman of OM (formerly known as Outsourcing Malaysia) in PIKOM.

Mr. Cheah's past achievements include his induction into the PLC Hall of Fame for his leadership and stewardship in promoting the PLC Leadership programme as part of the National ICT Certification & Standardization Grid (NICS Competence Grid), and the conferment of PIKOM's CIO Excellence Award for his outstanding leadership in the ICT adoption in Sunway Group.

Mr. Cheah holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science & Physics from Campbell University, USA and Tunku Abdul Rahman University College, Malaysia, since 1990.

CEO of SEATech Ventures Mr Chin said, "We are delighted to welcome aboard Mr. Tan, Mr. Louis and Mr. Cheah to SEATech Ventures. Each of these individuals were handpicked for their specific roles based on their invaluable experience and their respective expertise which will be a great supplement to our board. These gentlemen will play key roles in ensuring that SEATech Ventures meets the highest standards of corporate governance in our every business venture moving forward. I am fully confident that together we will continue to achieve important milestones along the path of SEATech Ventures' long-term objectives, which we shall continue to pursue steadfastly."

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK: SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation platform, pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategy which includes equity crowd funding, private-placement and go public. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess the business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who commit to introduce high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia technology companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.seatech-ventures.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as 'plans,' 'would be,' 'will allow,' 'intends to,' 'may result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'indicate,' 'could,' 'potentially,' 'should,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'considers' or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.

