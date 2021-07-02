

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) revealed Friday in filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it has been responding to an investigation by the SEC arising from a compliance examination.



The investigation largely concerns historic disclosures related to the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios (SIP) digital advisory solution. The company has been cooperating with SEC staff in the investigation and is evaluating its options.



The company noted that its second quarter 2021 financial results will include a liability and related non-deductible charge of $200 million, which may ultimately differ, depending on the outcome of the matter.



