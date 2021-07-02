Press Release: 24/2021 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Company announcement no. 24 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland -- 2. July 2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork"), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Jørn Larsen ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO of Trifork Holding AG ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 3. ---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Shares (ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Identification code ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------- Indirect purchase of shares in Trifork Holding AG through the buyback of shares in Blackbird II ApS from the minority shareholders Kristian b) Nature of the transaction Wulf-Andersen, Søren Eskilden and Grankær Carøe Holding ApS. ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------- DKK 145.30 71,931 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 145.30 ---- -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 71,931 -- Price Total price: DKK 10,451,574 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 2. July 2021 ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 1. closely associated ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CFO of Trifork Holding AG ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 3. platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Shares (ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------ Identification code --------------------------------------------------- --------------- Indirect sale of shares in Trifork Holding AG through the sale of Blackbird II ApS shares to Blackbird b) Nature of the transaction II ApS as part of a share buyback. ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ---------------- --------------- DKK 145.30 31,179 ------------------------------------------------------ --------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 145.30 ---- -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 31,179 -- Price Total price: DKK 4,530,309 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2. July 2021 ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 1. closely associated ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Grankær Carøe Holding ApS ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Closely associated with Jesper Grankær Carøe, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of a) Position/status Trifork Holding AG ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 3. platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Shares (ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------ Identification code --------------------------------------------------- ---------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)