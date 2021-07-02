Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A3CRT5 ISIN: CH1111227810 Ticker-Symbol: 7U10 
Frankfurt
02.07.21
08:04 Uhr
23,850 Euro
-0,150
-0,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.07.2021 | 13:55
Press Release: 24/2021 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Press Release: 24/2021 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Company announcement no. 24 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland -- 2. July 2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork"), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto. 

1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name               Jørn Larsen 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status          CEO of Trifork Holding AG 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
3. 
---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name               Trifork Holding AG 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
b)  LEI                8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   Description of the financial 
a)   instrument, type of instrument  Shares (ISIN CH1111227810) 
----                  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 Identification code 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------    -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                    Indirect purchase of shares in Trifork Holding AG through the buyback of shares in Blackbird II ApS from the minority shareholders Kristian 
b)  Nature of the transaction     Wulf-Andersen, Søren Eskilden and Grankær Carøe Holding ApS. 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)       Price(s)                                                Volume(s) 
----                   ------------------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  DKK 145.30                                                                                  71,931 
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
d)  Aggregated information      Average price per share: DKK 145.30 
---- 
 -- Aggregated volume       Total number of shares: 71,931 
 
 -- Price             Total price: DKK 10,451,574 
 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)  Date of the transaction      2. July 2021 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
f)  Place of the transaction     Outside a trading venue 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.  closely associated 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name               Kristian Wulf-Andersen 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Position/status          CFO of Trifork Holding AG 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
3.  platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name               Trifork Holding AG 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   Description of the financial 
a)   instrument, type of instrument  Shares (ISIN CH1111227810) 
----                  ------------------------------------ 
 
 Identification code 
 ---------------------------------------------------    --------------- 
                    Indirect sale of shares in Trifork 
                    Holding AG through the sale of 
                    Blackbird II ApS shares to Blackbird 
b)  Nature of the transaction     II ApS as part of a share buyback. 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
 
c)  Price(s) and volume(s)       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
----                   ---------------- --------------- 
  DKK 145.30                            31,179 
  ------------------------------------------------------ --------------- 
 
d)  Aggregated information      Average price per share: DKK 145.30 
---- 
 -- Aggregated volume       Total number of shares: 31,179 
 
 -- Price             Total price: DKK 4,530,309 
 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 
e)  Date of the transaction      2. July 2021 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
f)  Place of the transaction     Outside a trading venue 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
 
 
   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.  closely associated 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name               Grankær Carøe Holding ApS 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
2.  Reason for the notification 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                    Closely associated with Jesper 
                    Grankær Carøe, Deputy CEO 
                    and Chief Commercial Officer of 
a)  Position/status          Trifork Holding AG 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
b)  Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
3.  platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)  Name               Trifork Holding AG 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
b)  LEI                8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
---- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------ 
4.1  Details of the transaction(s): 
---- ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   Description of the financial 
a)   instrument, type of instrument  Shares (ISIN CH1111227810) 
----                  ------------------------------------ 
 
 Identification code 
 ---------------------------------------------------    ---------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
