

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While responding to activist investor Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited's demand for certain changes, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said its Board strongly believes CEO Emma Walmsley is the right leader of New GSK and fully supports the actions being taken by her.



Under Walmsley's leadership, the company said it expects to deliver a step-change in performance and long-term shareholder value creation through the planned separation of Consumer Healthcare business and in the years beyond.



Elliott, which advises funds with a significant position in GlaxoSmithKline, sent a letter on July 1 to GSK Board seeking discussion regarding GSK's potential and how best to achieve it.



The investor noted that Consumer Healthcare and New GSK are two strong businesses that the market currently values far below their true potential, and each faces separate opportunities and challenges. It stated that the Board must ensure that each new company has the leadership that can achieve best-in-class outcomes for shareholders.



Elliott called on the GSK Board to confirm that, prior to the separation from CH, GSK will appoint non-executive directors with deep biopharma and CH expertise. Elliott also demanded that the new, fit-for-purpose GSK Board will then run robust processes for selecting the best executive leadership for New GSK and CH, considering both internal and external candidates .



In response, GSK Board said it welcomes constructive input from all shareholders that is supportive of the creation and delivery of long-term sustainable shareholder value.



GSK noted that it has been preparing for two new, appropriately qualified, independent boards for both companies after the separation. A formal process to appoint a Chair and to form a Board of Directors for the new Consumer Health company is already well underway. The appointment of a Chair is expected in the second half of 2021.



The Board has conducted a selection process to appoint a CEO Designate for Consumer Healthcare. This process is now nearing completion and an announcement is expected to be made in due course.



The company further said that as evidenced at the Investor Update last week, and with New GSK representing the majority of GSK's existing business, the Board is not conducting a selection process post-separation.



