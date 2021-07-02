

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery retailer Kroger Co. (KR) America's and KNAPP, a global leader in intelligent automation and specialized software solutions, announced Friday an agreement to deploy, expand, and enhance the capabilities and capacity of the retailer's existing Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio.



The facility is currently being renovated to add modern state-of-the-art technology and is expected to be complete this summer.



The distribution center opened in 2003 and currently services 115 stores in central and northwest Ohio, as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region. During the renovation, the facility will expand by 130,000 square feet.



The site uses a unique combination of KNAPP OSR (order, storage and retrieval) shuttles that deliver grocery cases in an exact sequence to the RUNPICK robotic palletizers, delivering next generation efficiency and performance increases for Kroger's supply chain network.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KROGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de