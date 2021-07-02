Non Fungible Defi: Non-Fungible Defi (NFD): The Best of NFT and Defi in One Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recently, Non-Fungible DeFi (NFD) launches the best Non-Fungible DeFi protocol with one of the highest yield farming in the industry. Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) hype this bull season has exceeded and overshadowed most of the phenomenon. Every bull cycle a new use case from the crypto world attracts global attention and NFT was the one this bull season. It had attracted the attention of mainstream celebrities, sports superstars, musicians, and artists alike. Mainstream artists and celebrities are ditching traditional auction houses to go the NFT way. Similarly, Defi is another crypto use case that has soared in popularity within one year of launch and turned into a multi-billion dollar industry because of the passive income opportunities that it offers. Non-Fungible Defi (NFD) is a new coming of age platform that combines the best of the NFT marketplace and defi opportunities in a secure network.

NFD offers perfect passive income opportunities and promises to offer the highest yield for users' investments. The platform aggregates numerous protocols to offer the best earning opportunities to traders. For instance, when users deposit, the platform will automatically allocate user funds to the recent consensus with the highest revenue and provide users an inscription to verify the ownership and incomes of the Non-fungible defi (NFD) token. The platform enables users to withdraw their initial deposited tokens and income via NFD Token which can also be exchanged for any cryptocurrency. The low token supply of the project makes it one of the most sought-after and valuable token ecosystems.

NFD Token is a governance token of the Non-Fungible Defi project. The token will be used to gain full access to all Non-Fungible Defi products. Owners of this token will earn for utilizing it on the DeFi product especially through staking, farming, and gaming platforms. NFD games that allow one to (potentially) earn crypto while playing online. NFD games are a mix of thrill and potential profitability. Playing these games to potentially earn crypto requires users to learn about the game and how to win to receive monetary rewards.

NFD Brings a Load of Earning Opportunities for Users

Non-Fungible-Defi will be home to multiple Defi products and platforms comprising the ecosystem which would be driven by the main governance token $NFD. Non-Fungible-Defi also plans to integrate project NFT's (the next era technology) in their BSC based ecosystem thereby making NFT trading easier and affordable for every holder of the token.

The business model is made in such an efficient way that the holders of the governance token $NFD can make use of all the products, platforms, and NFT's developed by the team seamlessly thereby making the $NFD ecosystem the most viable and handy. The main motive of the project is seen as integrating all the financial service products like DApps and wallets as well as NFTs within a single place called 'NFD Ecosystem'.

The NFD ecosystem is divided into four core parts meant to offer the best earning opportunity through a single platform.

NFD Play : Blockchain reward games.

: Blockchain reward games. NFD Farm : Earn dividends by staking and farming.

: Earn dividends by staking and farming. NFD DeFi : Ultra-secure wallet to hold $NFD tokens.

: Ultra-secure wallet to hold $NFD tokens. NFD Trade: Decentralized exchange to trade tokens and NFT auctions.

Being a Binance Smart Chain Project, the transaction cost is negligible while the transition time is near-instant.

The project boasts of some of the most trusted names in the industry that include

Kucoin

NULS

MXC

Probit

BKEX

Pancakeswap

Protocol Finance

The project has already launched it's Dex platform and is developing an NFT marketplace which will be released shortly. The DEX platform is called NFD DEX and the platform would offer the lowest slippages along with the lowest fees. The goal is to break the monopoly of high trading fee DEX's and thereby try to bring a change in daily trading fee volumes occurring on the BSC chain.

Apart from the NFT marketplace and Dex, the ecosystem would also launch its wallet to ensure high security. The platform's Gaming ecosystem would be one of the most desirable features that would allow users to not just enjoy high graphic games but also with rewards in the form of native tokens and valuable NFTs.

Why is NFD the Next 10X BSC Gemcoin?

NFD ecosystem has been designed to keep the latest trend and inclusion of the most profitable and secure protocols. The project has the potential to become the next BSC project as a 10X gem. Many new projects that are being launched during the peak hype season come up with millions and even billions of tokens, NFD is launching with only 50,000 tokens out of which 15,000 is reserved for IEOs and public sale, Private Sale would see 5,000 token up for grabs, 10,000 tokens are reserved for Farming/Staking. The remaining distribution is

NFT's Tokens: - 6,000

Exchange Tokens: - 4,000

Marketing Tokens: - 4,000

Airdrop Tokens: - 1,500

Advisor Tokens: - 3,000

Team Tokens: - 1,500

The NFD tokens are currently available through seed sale at $35 which is available at a 40% discount than the listing price of $50. The token is already approved for listing on BKEX, Probit along with IEO, The NFD token is stalking ready as well as farming ready.

