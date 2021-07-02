GCG Asia's Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw awarded the IAFC Business Award 2021

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw, founder of GCG Asia has been awarded the Innovative Asian Fintech Companies Business Award for 2021.

"GCG Asia is rewriting the history of humanity right now, with an entrepreneurial journey at the speed of light and a high degree of creativity. They are pushing the limits of what we believed was possible, and they represent a success model that improves the world," said Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw, founder and CEO of GCG Asia.

Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw of GCG Asia accepted the award yesterday evening and stated, "We are celebrating our 5th anniversary this year. Over the years, we have experienced innumerable highs, found innovative solutions to various difficulties, and have always stayed loyal to our goal." GCG Asia's Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw also added, "This award not only feeds our entrepreneurial spirit, but it also encourages future generations to take chances and pursue their own dreams."

The Innovative Asian Fintech Companies Business Award is awarded to entrepreneurs who have demonstrated a strong entrepreneurial spirit and whose activities have contributed significantly to the development and expansion of fintech businesses in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia. The Innovative Asian Fintech Companies Committee selected Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw of GCG Asia for this prestigious award.

Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw started GCG Asia in 2016. Since then GCG Asia has been publishing its highly regarded financial technology magazines across South East Asia. The GCG Asia titles, both online and in print, are targeted towards financial technology entrepreneurs and business owners in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. The weekly publications were picked up quickly and received reception from e-commerce industries in Asia for its informative and transparent nature.

Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw added: "GCG Asia magazine is the world's most influential independent voice in Financial Technology. I'm proud that GCG Asia has diversified and currently spreads our distinctive voice throughout all of its digital media, maintaining and engaging a growing community of fintech enthusiasts in Asia and around the world, covering all elements of financial technology in print and digital publications."

GCG Asia is a leading provider of Financial Technology digital publications, and latest news and updates. Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw's GCG Asia is now a diversified group encompassing media publishing, a start-up incubator and a fintech fund, GCG 2020. "GCG Asia is dedicated to helping Asian communities create a better, more inventive future. As we expand we will always be focussed on this mission, " said Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw.

"We've always pushed ourselves to be a digital pioneer in our industry as a tiny independent publisher. We also provide our readers with the option to attend live and virtual events, as well as listen to podcasts with some of the greatest names in Financial Technology," said GCG Asia founder Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw.

GCG Founder Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw also added: "Financial Technology is becoming increasingly popular. We are on track to accumulate 100 million monthly views across our online platforms."

In Asia, the Innovative Asian Fintech Companies has been awarding the IAFC Business Award since 2010. The prize was first given out in Singapore in 2010. The award has been known as the IAFC Business Award since 2010, and it is given in the South East Asian region. IAFC had the honor of meeting and working with some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs during the year. This has provided a thorough understanding of this dynamic population, which is characterized by similar behavior patterns and attitudes regardless of sector or background.

Dato Sri Dr Darren Yaw is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 ASEAN program. At the Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 ASEAN Awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, originally scheduled to take place in January, 2022, award winners in many categories, as well as the winner of the Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 ASEAN Award, will be revealed.

GCG Asia is a leading provider of Financial Technology training resources, digital publications, and news.

Address: Wan Chai, Hong Kong, SAR

Email: cgexperience@emailme.cloud

