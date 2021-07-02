- (PLX AI) - BASF expands chemical catalyst recycling capacity and capability.
- • BASF acquires Zodiac Enterprises LLC assets in Caldwell, Texas
- • The site recycles precious metals from industrial scrap, primarily chemical catalysts, and will complement BASF's existing precious metal recycling operations in Seneca, South Carolina
- • It will also provide increased smelting capacity in North America. Additional personnel will be hired to expand the site's production capabilities
