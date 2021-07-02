Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Stuttgart
02.07.21
11:28 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,200
-1,64 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
02.07.2021 | 15:52
Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021

DJ Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021 
02-Jul-2021 / 16:17 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
MAGNIT Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.06.2021 
Krasnodar, July 02, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021. 
Please be informed that on July 02, 2021 PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021. 
The list can be found on the Company's website https://www.magnit.com and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/ 
company.aspx?id=7671 
 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115259 
EQS News ID:  1215027 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 09:19 ET (13:19 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
