DJ Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021 02-Jul-2021 / 16:17 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MAGNIT Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 30.06.2021 Krasnodar, July 02, 2021: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021. Please be informed that on July 02, 2021 PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 30.06.2021. The list can be found on the Company's website https://www.magnit.com and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/ company.aspx?id=7671 For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 115259 EQS News ID: 1215027 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 09:19 ET (13:19 GMT)