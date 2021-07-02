

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Friday that total U.S. sales for the month of June 2021 dropped 26.9 to 115,789 vehicles from 158,498 vehicles in the same month last year.



Ford's June retail sales were down 32.5 percent.



Truck sales for the month declined 27.0% to 63,129 units and Car sales plunged 81.8% to 2,868 units, while SUV sales also decreased 11.5% to 49,792 units from last year.



Ford said its sales of electrified vehicles produced a new all-time first half sales record with 56,570 vehicle sold - up 117 percent over year ago.



On Thursday, Auto giant General Motors Co. (GM) said that it sold 688,236 vehicles in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 39.7 percent from last year, reflecting strong customer demand, but constrained by low inventories resulting from the global semiconductor shortage.



