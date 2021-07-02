Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 1 July 2021 was 365.42p (ex income) 366.04p (cum income) ex dividend.

02 July 2021