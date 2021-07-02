A true next generation of solar cell technology is upon us. It is time to contemplate the benefits.From pv magazine USA In its last quarterly earnings report, Meyer Burger noted that its 27%+ efficient perovskite-silicon tandem solar panel would potentially hit the market in 2023. The solar cell in this panel has already been tested at 29.52%. In late June, JinkoSolar noted in its quarterly earnings report that it expects to successfully test a laminated perovskite solar cell over 30% efficiency by the end of the year. The company also said it had completed the construction of a "high-efficiency ...

