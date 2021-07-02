

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - EQT IX fund and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management have agreed to acquire Parexel, a clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management, for an enterprise value of $8.5 billion.



Parexel was founded in 1982 and is co-headquartered in Durham, NC and Newton, MA, USA. The Company has significant expertise across the drug development and commercialization continuum, offering a comprehensive suite of outsourced clinical research services, as well as regulatory, market access, and strategy consulting services. Parexel employs more than 17,000 people and conducts clinical trials in more than 95 different countries.



The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de