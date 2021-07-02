The result was confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord.Chinese module maker Trina Solar has announced to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.03% for a monocrystalline p-type module based on 66 PERC cells with a size of 210×210 mm. The result was confirmed by Germany's standards bodies TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord. "We are very pleased to announce the latest achievement of our R&D team at the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first large-area p-type commercial module with aperture efficiency over 23%," said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...