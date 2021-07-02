The new polysilicon factory will be located in Leshan City and will be built thanks to an investment of $2.1 billion.Polysilicon supplier and solar cell maker Tongwei announced on Thursday it signed an agreement with the government of Leshan City and the Wuhua district for a new polysilicon manufacturing site with a capacity of 200,000 metric tons. According to the statement, the total investment for this polysilicon capacity is RMB 14 billion, around $2.1 billion. Construction of the facility will take place in two phases of 100,000 MT each, with phase I estimated to be completed and commissioned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...