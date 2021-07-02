Anzeige
Freitag, 02.07.2021
Tweet-Leak! Horcht was kommt von draußen rein, es wird doch nicht der Hammer sein?
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
Frankfurt
02.07.21
08:21 Uhr
4,140 Euro
-0,020
-0,48 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.07.2021 | 18:19
112 Leser
2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report. 
02-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Availability of the annual financial report 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 2, 2021 - 2CRSi, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, 
announces today the availability of its 2020-2021 annual financial report. 
 
2CRSi announces that its annual financial report for the period from March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021 has been made 
available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). 
 
The report includes the 2020-2021 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the year, the statement by the 
person responsible for the annual financial report as well as the statutory auditors' review report on the annual 
consolidated financial statements. 
 
The financial report is available today (in French only) on the Company's website. An English version will be available 
soon. 
 
 
- END - 
 
 
Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and 
environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million The Group 
today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more 
than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: 
FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi           Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon      Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
Directeur Général Délégué Communication financière Relations Presse financière 
investors@2crsi.com    sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70      01 56 88 11 14      01 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Availability of the annual financial report. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1215098 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215098 02-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215098&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
