Wienerberger: In support of the European Green Deal, Wienerberger is determined to become climate-neutral by 2050 by decarbonizing its production processes, offering an innovative product portfolio, and adopting new technologies. As a first step, CO2 emissions will be reduced by 15% by 2023. To promote and sustainably advance these developments, Wienerberger invests Euro 60 mn per year in research and development, innovative processes, and new products. Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "In the face of the climate crisis, we know that pursuing ambitious sustainability targets is the only way to build a future for our planet. The new Sustainability Program 2023 constitutes the essential basis for our ESG strategy. Benefitting from the experience gained ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...