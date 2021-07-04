Winchester Holding Group - Annual Report to OTC Market for Review - Gets Closer to Upgrade

HONK KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July, 4 2021 / Winchester Holding Group (OTC PINK:WCHS) has completed and filed to OTC Markets its 2020 Annual Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines www.otcmarkets.com. The latest filing is critical that the company has now to prepare to upgrade its designation on OTC Markets.

Simon Wu CEO said 'We are very near to the finish our critical step in the Company's evolution and migration to a higher standard of disclosure. We expect to bring more revenue in Q3 - Q4 this year in order to generate more profits to our Shareholders.

Contact information

Contact: KH Chan

Email: kh.chan@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Winchester Holding Group

