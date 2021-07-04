Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 04.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starker Kurssprung und Gewinne mit Ansage bei dieser Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.07.2021 | 14:56
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Winchester Holding Group - Annual Report to OTC Market for Review - Gets Closer to Upgrade

HONK KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July, 4 2021 / Winchester Holding Group (OTC PINK:WCHS) has completed and filed to OTC Markets its 2020 Annual Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines www.otcmarkets.com. The latest filing is critical that the company has now to prepare to upgrade its designation on OTC Markets.

Simon Wu CEO said 'We are very near to the finish our critical step in the Company's evolution and migration to a higher standard of disclosure. We expect to bring more revenue in Q3 - Q4 this year in order to generate more profits to our Shareholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

Contact information

Contact: KH Chan
Email: kh.chan@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Winchester Holding Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654167/Winchester-Holding-Group--Annual-Report-to-OTC-Market-for-Review--Gets-Closer-to-Upgrade

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.