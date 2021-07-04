Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech, an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today the topline results for its Phase II clinical trial of Tacrosolv eye drops to treat ocular hay fever symptoms. The results indicate the high potential of tacrolimus being an effective treatment of ocular inflammation exemplified by allergic conjunctivitis and other allergic manifestations. "The higher dose showed significant relief of allergic symptoms in the eyes and also in the nose. The latter is surprising and supports the effectiveness of Tacrolimus also in allergic rhinitis. This topline data strongly supports our hypothesis that a fully solubilized Tacrolimus can be developed as an effective ...

