Vienna Stock Exchange: From January to June 2021, trading participants on the Vienna Stock Exchange generated an equity turnover of Euro 38.90 bn. This is almost as much as in the volatile first half of 2020 (Euro 39.18 bn). With a monthly turnover of at least Euro 6 bn, the trading volume remained consistently high (average monthly turnover: Euro 6.5 bn). International trading members account for 83.3% of exchange turnover. The most actively traded Austrian stocks in the first half of the year were OMV, Erste Group Bank, Verbund, voestalpine and Raiffeisen Bank. "The Vienna Stock Exchange scores with its infrastructure, international network and service quality among its customers. In the bond segment, we established ourselves as a major player in Europe. More companies using the ...

