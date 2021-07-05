- (PLX AI) - Tryg Q2 technical result is expected to be slightly below DKK 1,150m.
- • Tryg full-year 2021 technical result guidance is therefore upgraded to a new range of DKK 3.5-3.8 billion
- • Tryg's Q2 figures will be impacted by two items related to the closing of the RSA transaction: a one-off, non-tax deductible, charge of approximately DKK 1.2 billion pertaining to the currency hedge related to the RSA acquisition and the result for one month of Codan Norway, Trygg-Hansa and 50% of Codan Denmark since the acquisition was closed on 1 June 2021
- • The 2 items will be booked under the investment income
