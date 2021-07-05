Anzeige
05.07.2021
Evrima Plc - Full-year Results Timetable

Evrima Plc - Full-year Results Timetable

PR Newswire

London, July 4

THE DIRECTORS OF EVRIMA PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Anticipated Release of Financial Results

The Company wishes to advise the market that it anticipates this week (5th - 9thJuly 2021) releasing a preliminary statement containing unaudited financial results for the year ended 31stDecember 2020. Final, audited results in respect of the same period are expected to be published later within the month of July 2021.

Evrima plc,

5thJuly 2021

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burnsstb@evrimaplc.com
+44 7403 16 31 85
Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
simongr@evrimaplc.com
+44 7973 25 31 24

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

