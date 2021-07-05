Maoneng has revealed plans to build a 225 MW/450 MWh utility-scale storage system in South Australia.From pv magazine Australia Maoneng Australia has filed a development application for the AUD 112.5 million ($84.6 million) Gould Creek battery storage project in South Australia. It has said that the utility-scale battery will facilitate the rising penetration of renewables into the grid, while also providing stability for the energy market. The developer has commenced the project's notification period with the submission of its development application with the state government's State Commission ...

