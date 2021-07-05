Azure Power has secured $163 million of financing from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) for a 300 MW solar project in India.From pv magazine India Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) has closed a $163-million, five-year syndicated financing deal for a 300 MW solar plant in India. Developer Azure Power will build the plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The latest transaction marks another milestone for MUFG, as it is the third renewables project financing in which it has acted as green structuring adviser. It has secured certification for a cumulative renewables capacity ...

