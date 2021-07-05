- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Group appoints Joanne Hannaford as Chief Technology & Operations Officer and a member of the Executive Board.
- • Hannaford joins from Goldman Sachs; she will drive the IT and digital strategy of the bank
- • Hannaford will be based in Zürich and report directly to the Group CEO, Thomas Gottstein
- • James Walker, the current Chief Operating Officer, will continue in his role until the end of the year
- • As of January 1, 2022, Walker will become the deputy CEO of Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. and be based in USA
