HealthTech For Care and EIT Health publish the agenda of the 3rd edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days event next 4 & 5 October 2021

For this 3rd edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days placed under the High Patronage of Mr Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic,the European healthcare ecosystem will gather around tomorrow's health major challenges: Artificial Intelligence, health data regulation, impact of the Covid-19 crisis and antibiotic resistance or robotics. The HTID mobilises both international sponsors and European clusters.



PARIS, July 05, 2021)

Policy & Financing issues: what are the political and economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis for the health sector in Europe?

The technological challenges of tomorrow: what market access for solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics?

Major therapeutic challenges: 4 billion euros to fund prevention, research and treatment deployment programmes across the EU.

Accelerating innovation in health by providing cross-cutting solutions: the Covid crisis has highlighted the importance of innovation in the health sector.

How to attract, recruit and train the talents of tomorrow in the health sector?

The use of patient health data for innovation: sharing conclusions of the HealthTech For Patients event (https://htfc-eu.com/replay-htfp-2021/)

The 3rd edition of the HTID benefits from the support of sponsors among major global industrial groups such as Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Microsoft, Sanofi, Servier, influential players in healthtech, such as Dechert, Financière Arbevel, Icosa, Invest Securities, Sofinnova Partners, as well as institutional partners such as Bpifrance, Euronextand Leem(Les Entreprises du Médicament).