- (PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew's price target was lifted at several brokerages as the company's latest acquisitions have strong strategic rationale, according to analysts.
- • Royal Unibrew bought Nordic beverage importer Solera and is in exclusive talks to buy French energy drink producer MC Energy
- • The deals are not very meaningful to the bottom line in the short term, but are very synergistic and fit perfectly with the company's strategy of developing a multi-beverages portfolio in existing or contiguous markets, with a focus on faster growing segments, Bank of America said, lifting Royal Unibrew's price target to DKK 850 from DKK 810 (recommendation: neutral)
- • Royal Unibrew has a track record of value-accretive acquisitions, Carnegie said, lifting its price target to DKK 905 from DKK 805 (recommendation: buy)
- • Price targets also raised at Deutsche Bank (to DKK 810 from DKK 720) and Jefferies (to DKK 770 from DKK 700)
- • Royal Unibrew shares up 1% in early trading
