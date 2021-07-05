- (PLX AI) - Belimo expects a sales increase of around 10 percent in the first half on the back of continued high customer demand.
- • Belimo says outlook for the full financial year 2021 remains uncertain
- • In the first few months of 2021, Belimo recorded consistently high demand in all three market regions
- • Says result for the first half of 2021 is set to be substantially higher than that achieved in the same period of the previous year
