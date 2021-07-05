Studio Retail Group's (SRG) exceptional results in FY21 are due to strong customer growth and spend per customer and reflect its product appeal and convenience, helped by positive effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. After the sale of its Education business, SRG represents a pure play on the growth of online value retail. At the capital markets day, management reiterated its ambition to grow revenue to £1bn within four to six years, a minimum CAGR of 9.5%. The key drivers are expected to be growth of the customer base, enhancing spend per customer and providing more flexible payment options. These play to SRG's strengths, as evidenced in recent years. With a more focused structure, management anticipates the above should lead to improved cash generation and potentially a return to dividend payments in the medium term. Our forecasts are under review.

