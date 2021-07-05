

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is slated to issue Italy's composite PMI data. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to publish euro area final composite PMI survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it eased against the yen and the pound, it recovered against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 131.72 against the yen, 1.0943 against the franc, 0.8574 against the pound and 1.1869 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



