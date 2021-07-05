Former execs from Facebook are the latest senior hires to join business planning and forecasting platform Pigment

Having built Workplace from Facebook from scratch to 7 million paying users, Julien Lesaicherre and Rebeca Tristan bring their collective experience scaling fast-growing, innovative teams to the European early-stage startup

The pair join Pigment off the back of a $25.9 million Series A investment and add to a world-class team made up of Google, Facebook, Criteo and Anaplan alumni

Julien and Rebeca will help take the powerful planning and forecasting platform fueling better decisions for fast-growing companies to the next stage of expansion

Pigment is actively hiring for staff across its London and Paris offices

Pigment has tripled its employee base over the past year and is rapidly expanding among fast-growing companies, including UK unicorn Deliveroo, and Spendesk

Pigment the powerful planning and forecasting platform fueling better decisions for fast-growing companies is today announcing it has welcomed former Facebook execs Julien Lesaicherre and Rebeca Tristan to its growing team.

Julien joins the European startup as Head of Business, after previously leading the global Acquisition, Sales and Client Success teams for Workplace from Facebook. At Pigment, Julien is responsible for acquisition and sales, partnering up with the Marketing and Customer Experience teams.

He is being joined by former Workplace colleague Rebeca Tristan who takes on the role of Head of Customer Experience at Pigment after running Global Client Success, Scaled Solutions and Workplace for Good. Rebeca is responsible for leading client-facing teams responsible for delivering business value for companies using Pigment.

During their time at Workplace, Julien and Rebeca's teams grew the service from inception to more than 7 Million paid users and worked with brands such as Nestle, ServiceNow, Spotify and Kering. Additionally, Rebeca and her team led the Workplace for Good initiative that saw $60M worth of software being donated to charities annually.

Pigment is overhauling the painful experience of using error-prone spreadsheets and inflexible software to forecast the future of businesses. Instead of a rigid annual planning process, Pigment's platform allows businesses to take control of their data presenting an intuitive, full-spectrum view of a company that allows them to play with multiple future scenarios in real-time through charts, simulations and continuous modeling.

Pigment has tripled its employee base over the past year, since opening in the UK, and is rapidly expanding among fast-growing companies and scale-ups, where effective budget and planning is instrumental to the success of these organisations.

Paris-based Spendesk, as well as UK unicorn, Deliveroo are two of the latest firms to sign up to the platform for its budget planning. "Pigment ticked all the boxes for us. It was truly built with fast moving FP&A teams in mind. It's intuitive, easy to use and will dramatically increase our planning efficiencies. Finally, seeing the speed and care from the Pigment team has been really cool." said Deliveroo's FP&A Leader Mohamad Mookhith.

To fuel its recent growth and develop the product further, Pigment is continuing to build out its team and is actively hiring for staff across its London and Paris offices.

Julien and Rebeca are the latest senior hires to leave leading tech companies including Google, Criteo, Datadog and Anaplan for the vibrant and fast-growing startup. The pair join Pigment off the back of a $25.9 million Series A investment in December and will work alongside co-CEO Eléonore Crespo, a former data analyst at Google and investor at preeminent European venture capital firm Index Ventures, and Romain Niccoli, the former CTO and co-founder of Criteo.

Julien Lesaicherre, Head of Business at Pigment "My whole career has been centred around scaling relatively small projects into global services. I see the same potential here, at Pigment. I've spent most of my business life doing planning and forecasting and I know how strategic, but also broken, these processes are even in some of the best companies in the world. From the very first call with Eléonore and Romain I was convinced by their vision to rethink planning and help organisation and business leaders make better decisions. I'm excited to join them in their journey towards this."

Rebeca Tristan, Head of Customer Experience at Pigment "I love early stages and building to scale. After several years growing Workplace, I craved to find the next startup that I believed in. Pigment is exciting, not only because of the team having such a wealth of experience and fierce ambition but because I am passionate about the problem we are trying to solve and can see the powerful impact Pigment is already having with our customers."

Eléonore Crespo Romain Niccoli, co-founder(s) and co-CEO(s) at Pigment "It's true that Julien and Rebeca bring with them a wealth of experience but for us, as has been the case with every senior hire we've made, our focus has always been on people we trust to get the job done. In addition to their knowledge of scaling teams, businesses, partnerships and customer bases, Julien and Rebeca have one major thing in common they're doers. They will help us grow the business today, but also the business we have ambitions to grow three, five and ten years from now."

About Pigment:

Pigment was founded in 2019 with the mission of unlocking a multidimensional view of business data. Its platform allows anyone within a company to zoom in and out of multiple scenarios and obtain a full-spectrum view of the destiny of their organisation.

