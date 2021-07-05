Intec Systems acquires e-commerce solutions provider Orion Consulting

LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Systems Limited (Intec) has acquired e-commerce solutions provider Orion Consulting Limited (Orion) in a move to accelerate its expansion in the Digital Transformation market.

Orion Consulting has an established E-Commerce and EDI Solution range (PathFinder) as well as offering a comprehensive range of consulting and managed services. By being able to provide both a cloud based and on-premise solution, PathFinder provides complete flexibility and puts control in the hands of the customer and their specific business and IT model.

With this acquisition Intec will be ideally positioned to provide a wider base of solutions, increasing their ability to help customers to automate manual processes and digitally engage and trade with their partner ecosystems.

"As companies worldwide come to terms with changes in customer, employee and business partner requirements, the need for cross functional digital transformation is increasing significantly." said Tim Malone, CEO of Intec, "It is Intec's objective to help that enablement through modern, multi channel application development platforms as well as providing solutions which help customers improve their digital supply chain."

Martin Gordon-Kerr from Orion said: "This acquisition provides the perfect opportunity for us to expand our team, increase our customer base and further develop PathFinder. We are delighted that we will be able to continue supporting our existing customers and push ahead with the focus on excellence that has brought us to this point."

As part of the deal, Orion's owners and employees will remain with the company to ensure continuity.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About Intec

At Intec we collaborate with our clients, bringing together business insight, significant experience and technology to provide a distinct advantage in today's rapidly changing business environment. Through our integrated approach to problem solving, solution design and execution we can help turn our customers strategies into action. With over 33 years experience our mission is to help our customers to anticipate change and profit from new opportunities.