Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Elicera Therapeutics TO1 (387/21)

At the request of Elicera Therapeutics AB, new equity right will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 7, 2021. Security name: Elicera Therapeutics TO1 ---------------------------------------- Short name: ELIC TO1 ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015988233 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226311 ---------------------------------------- Terms in Two (2) warrants ELIC TO1 entitles for subscription of one (1) short: ELIC share. Subscription price 11.60 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription From November 1, 2022 until and including November 30, 2022. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading November 25, 2022 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommissionat 08-505 000 50.