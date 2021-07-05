Anzeige
Montag, 05.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
WKN: A3CSAN ISIN: SE0015382080 Ticker-Symbol: 8E8 
Frankfurt
05.07.21
10:54 Uhr
0,442 Euro
+0,001
+0,23 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2021 | 10:17
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Elicera Therapeutics TO1 (387/21)

At the request of Elicera Therapeutics AB, new equity right will be traded on
First North Growth Market as from July 7, 2021. 

Security name: Elicera Therapeutics TO1
----------------------------------------
Short name:   ELIC TO1        
----------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015988233      
----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  226311         
----------------------------------------

Terms in    Two (2) warrants ELIC TO1 entitles for subscription of one (1)  
 short:     ELIC share. Subscription price 11.60 SEK.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription  From November 1, 2022 until and including November 30, 2022.   
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading  November 25, 2022                        
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommissionat
08-505 000 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
