

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The confidence index is seen at 30.0 in July versus 28.1 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the yen and the pound, it rose against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 131.59 against the yen, 1.0939 against the franc, 0.8568 against the pound and 1.1868 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



