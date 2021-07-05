- (PLX AI) - Tesla may need to raise more capital beyond the $10 billion it raised last year to add production capacity and release new vehicles, Bank of America analysts said in a report.
- • Tesla's outlook for more than a 50% increase in deliveries for 2021 appears very achievable if it can continue to drive sequential growth, BofA said
- • However, Tesla's ability to drive accelerated growth and continuing to fuel the bullish run of the stock will depend on its ability to introduce refreshed or all-new models and build out capacity, which is expected to require incremental capital in the future, BofA said
- • BofA rates Tesla neutral, with price target $700
TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de