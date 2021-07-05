DRAFT DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC VEF to be held on 19 July 2021

DRAFT DECISIONS of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC VEF to be held on 19 July 20211. Reports of the Management Board, the Supervisory Council and statement of the Sworn auditor, approval of Annual report for the year 20201) To take notice of the report of the Management Board, the report of the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF" and the statement of the sworn auditor.2) To approve the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2020 prepared by the Management Board of joint stock company "VEF" and revised by the Supervisory Council of joint stock company "VEF".2. Distribution of profit.The net profit of the year 2020 of joint stock company "VEF" in the amount of EUR 12 953 leave undistributed.3. Election of auditor and determination of the remuneration for auditor.1) To elect SIA "Baltic Audit" (commercial company licence No.176) as auditor of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2021.2) To determine the remuneration for the auditor for audit of the Annual Report for the year 2021 in the amount of 6 200 EUR, excluding VAT.3) To assign the Management Board of Joint Stock Company "VEF" to sign the contract with the auditor for audit of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VEF" for the year 2021.Attachment:- Voting form.- Application form for participation at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 19,2021 of JSC VEF.- Report of the Supervisory Council JSC VEF to Annual Shareholders Meeting to Be held on July 19,2021. Riga, July 5, 2021The Management Board of JSC "VEF"Attachments:VEF_pieteiksanas veidlapa_EN.docxhttps://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/af5acce6a7cfd79def460988736c6f7abVEF_balsosanas_veidlapa_EN_19072021.docxhttps://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a2334dae4f7eed45b299a96b42df3e34fVEF_padomes_zinojums_19072021_EN.dochttps://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/afaf11b2557148f593df8343d98e7f287