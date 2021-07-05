Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director Declaration

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited announces that Kate Bolsover has been appointed to the Board of BB Healthcare Trust plc as a non-executive director, with effect from 5 July 2021.

For and on behalf of

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

5 July 2021