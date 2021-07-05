Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Director Declaration
London, July 5
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details
In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited announces that Kate Bolsover has been appointed to the Board of BB Healthcare Trust plc as a non-executive director, with effect from 5 July 2021.
For and on behalf of
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
5 July 2021
