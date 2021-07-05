- (PLX AI) - Dios Fastigheter half year EPS SEK 7.07.
|Dios Fastigheter Half Year Net Income SEK 957 Million
|DIOS FASTIGHETER: Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Jun 2021
|DIOS FASTIGHETER: Diös is hosting a presentation of Interim Report Jan-Jun 2021
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Diös Fastigheter AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (240/21)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Diös
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2021-06-21. Last day of trading is set to
2023-06-12. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable...
|DIOS FASTIGHETER: Diös has successfully completed its first issue of green bonds
|DIOS FASTIGHETER AB
|8,905
|+1,25 %