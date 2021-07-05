Anzeige
Montag, 05.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
PR Newswire
05.07.2021 | 12:46
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 5

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 02-July-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue668.98p
INCLUDING current year revenue673.44p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 02-July-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue406.49p
INCLUDING current year revenue408.40p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 02-July-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue241.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue242.04p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 02-July-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue189.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue190.17p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 02-July-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue107.97p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 02-July-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue171.81p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
As at close of business on 02-July-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue195.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue197.66p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP34.54m
Net Borrowing Level:10%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
