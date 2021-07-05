Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 5
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 02-July-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|668.98p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|673.44p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 02-July-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|406.49p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|408.40p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 02-July-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|241.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|242.04p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 02-July-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|189.60p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|190.17p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 02-July-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|105.76p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|107.97p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 02-July-2021
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|171.81p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|171.81p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
|As at close of business on 02-July-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|195.27p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|197.66p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP34.54m
|Net Borrowing Level:
|10%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
