Montag, 05.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
05.07.21
08:06 Uhr
0,800 Euro
+0,010
+1,27 %
05.07.2021 | 13:37
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
05-Jul-2021 / 12:02 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
 
 
DATE: July 05, 2021 
 
 
Board of Directors resolved to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and 
maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with 
market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in 
any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey and up to 5 Billion 
Turkish Liras to be sold without public offering, inside Turkey or to qualified investors or by private placement and 
application has been made to the Capital Markets Board on May 18, 2021 in line with the decisions with regard to issue 
mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating 
interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the 
relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 400 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, 
to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey and up to 3 Billion Turkish Liras to be sold without public 
offering, inside Turkey or to qualified investors or by private placement. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of 
the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 33/1027 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB. 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 115382 
EQS News ID:  1215299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 07:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
