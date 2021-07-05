Anzeige
Montag, 05.07.2021

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
05.07.21
09:38 Uhr
65,75 Euro
+0,30
+0,46 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5566,7515:21
66,6566,7015:21
PR Newswire
05.07.2021 | 13:46
Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2021 Results

OSLO, Norway., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday July 16, 2021, at 07:00 CEST. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CEST.

Aker ASA Q2 2021 webcast presentation:
Date: Friday July 16, 2021
Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST
Format: Live webcast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210716_3.

The Q2 2021 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

CONTACT:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-q2-2021-results,c3380003

© 2021 PR Newswire
