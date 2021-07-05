Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 June 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 7.0% Drax Group 5.5% National Grid 5.1% China Everbright Environment 5.1% SSE 4.9% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.7% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.5% RWE 4.5% New Energy Solar 4.5% China Longyuan Power Group 4.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.2% Fortum 4.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.7% TransAlta Renewables 3.1% Clearway Energy A Class 2.7% Acciona 2.7% Grenergy Renovables 2.6% OPG Power Ventures 2.4% Foresight Solar Fund 2.4% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.1%

At close of business on 30 June 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £47.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 28.1% Renewable energy developers 25.8% Renewable focused utilities 14.6% Biomass generation and production 6.6% Waste to energy 5.1% Energy storage 6.7% Renewable technology and service 3.0% Electricity networks 5.1% Liquidation portfolio 2.4% Carbon markets 1.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.5% 100.0%