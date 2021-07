EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Terraoil Announces Offering of up to 24'000'000 Shares Following Approval of Prospectus by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG



05.07.2021 / 14:20



NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS Terraoil Announces Offering of up to 24'000'000 Shares Following Approval of Prospectus by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG Proceeds from the offering to be used to fund the work program for its oil and gas properties in Albania, to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes and working capital needs July 5, 2021 Zug, Switzerland, July 5, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an E&P company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, today announced the offering of up to 24'000'000 registered shares of the Company resulting in expected net proceeds of up to CHF 28'300'000 if all shares will be sold.



The prospectus for the Offering has been filed with and approved by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation AG on June 30, 2021. The prospectus is valid for a period of twelve months commencing on July 1, 2021. The Company is currently marketing the shares to prospective shareholders.



The prospectus can be viewed by residents of Switzerland on the Company's website here. The link to the approval of the prospectus can be found by searching for Terraoil Swiss at

https://www.ser-ag.com/de/resources/notifications-market-participants/prospectus-list.html#/ .



Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Terraoil said:



"We are excited to announce an important next step for the future of our company with the launch of the offering today. As we navigate unprecedented times, we are proud that we have been able to continue our dynamic and agile approach that allows us to prepare the company for the next phase of growth.



About Terraoil Swiss AG

Terraoil is an international E&P company with a focus to identify and rapidly advance undeveloped transformational production potential through state-of-the-art technology with comparably low production cost. For more information regarding Terraoil, please visit: https://terraoil.swiss



For further details, please contact



Peter Krempin, CEO

T: +41 71 544 01 20

info@terraoil.swiss



Legal Notice



This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation or an advertisement to buy any shares of Terraoil Swiss AG in any jurisdiction. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services.

Investors should base their decision to purchase shares of Terraoil Swiss AG exclusively on the official prospectus, which can be downloaded from the company's website (https://terraoil.swiss/publications). The shares described in the prospectus are publicly offered in Switzerland only. In addition, investors should seek advice from their bank or their financial adviser.

This media release and the information contained therein are not being issued in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom or the European Economic Area and must not be distributed within or to such countries or via publications with a general circulation in such countries.

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Terraoil Swiss AG as of this date and Terraoil Swiss AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.

End of Media Release