Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 2 July 2021 was 364.23p (ex income) 364.85p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

05 July 2021