Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 5
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 2 July 2021 was 364.23p (ex income) 364.85p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
05 July 2021
