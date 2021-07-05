He brings 40 years of executive expertise to Simulation Digital Twin market leader

Cosmo Tech has welcomed Mr. William C. Weiss of The Promar Group LLC as a Member of the Board.

Weiss is a renowned global strategist and experienced leader in technology-enabled fields. For more than 40 years, he has been providing counsel and execution assistance to corporate leaders, boards, investment funds, and high-net-worth investors around the world. Weiss provides counsel and strategic advice to firms active in areas including analytics, media, communications, computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, medical, energy, smart cities, environmental and life sciences. His unique way of strategically analyzing and accessing the landscape offers a fresh framework for understanding how technology and change can open new possibilities.

The co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Promar Group LLC, Weiss has served as a board member, board advisor, or executive advisor to organizations across Europe, Middle East, North America, and Asia. Among those clients with whom he has worked are Artificial Solutions, Discovery Communications, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oxford Metrics Group, Qualcomm, SAS Institute, Silicon Image, Steelcase, and Travelport.

Weiss explained, "Market conditions and opportunities shift rapidly. Being prepared matters more than ever. Cosmo Tech's Simulation Digital Twin technology and expertise are unique. It is easy to see why executive leadership teams have embraced them to enable the best outcomes in these evolving and dynamic environments. I'm looking forward to working with the leadership team at Cosmo Tech and helping them to deploy the best strategy for delivering their products to enable such eager markets."

"Volatile, uncertain and complex market conditions are the new norm. Industries will increasingly need to predict all possible futures to lead change and navigate new challenges while creating a new world of opportunities. Our 360° Simulation Digital Twins are playing a growing and essential role for organizations that demand visibility on the impact of decisions and disruptions," said Cosmo Tech co-founder and CEO Hugues de Bantel. "William is one of the most experienced global advisors in technology, strategy, and change. His extensive network in the IT industry will be invaluable in supporting our acceleration towards becoming a leader in enterprise decision making."

Cosmo Tech co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board Michel Morvan added, "William brings decades of experience in helping technology leaders make the right choices to achieve growth and capture market share. We are looking forward to harnessing his expertise and leveraging his knowledge to help power Cosmo Tech's growth in the years ahead."

About Cosmo Tech

Cosmo Tech designs Simulation Digital Twin software to solve the most complex industrial problems and lead enterprise decision making. This next-gen hybrid AI technology provides 360° simulation that predicts the evolution of an organization in uncertain environments to better understand the impact of decisions and to optimize all levels of enterprise planning. With this 360° view of the organization, decision makers can run unlimited scenarios to anticipate all possible futures even under conditions that have never occurred before. Leading companies from the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and transport sectors rely on Cosmo Tech scalable solutions to ensure a future that is robust, resilient, and sustainable.

